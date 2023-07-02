Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,835,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,887,000 after buying an additional 162,541 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 131,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

