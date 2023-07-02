26,278 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

