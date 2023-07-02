Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.