Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $104,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.