CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $928,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.