Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

