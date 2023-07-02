Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

