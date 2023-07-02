Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $27,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 2,275.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 535,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

