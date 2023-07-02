Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

D opened at $51.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

