WT Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 33.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.