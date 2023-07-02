Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IHI stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

