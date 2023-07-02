Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

