Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 478.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

