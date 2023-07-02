Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 627.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 299,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

