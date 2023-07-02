Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $455.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

