Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

