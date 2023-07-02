Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 197 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 492,345.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $642.86 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

