SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,594,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 434,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

