Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

