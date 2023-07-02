Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

