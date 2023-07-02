Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 638 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Accenture by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 73,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

