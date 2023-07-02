JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 482 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

