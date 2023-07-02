Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $211.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.