Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

