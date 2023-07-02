Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

