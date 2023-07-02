Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.