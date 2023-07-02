International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $341.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

