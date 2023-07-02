The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

