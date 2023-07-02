Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

