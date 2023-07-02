Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 772 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

