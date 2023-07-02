PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

