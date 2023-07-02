Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $175,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

