OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $169.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

