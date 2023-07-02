The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

