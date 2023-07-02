Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 302.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.5 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

