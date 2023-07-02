The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

