Willis Investment Counsel Sells 39,245 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,245 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

