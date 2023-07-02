Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

