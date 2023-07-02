Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,863 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

USB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

