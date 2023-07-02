Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.