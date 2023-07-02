Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

