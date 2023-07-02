ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $561.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.72, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

