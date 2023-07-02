Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 49,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $898,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $447.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

