Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

