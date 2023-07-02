Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.20 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Shares of GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

