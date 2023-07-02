Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 42,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DELL opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

