Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

