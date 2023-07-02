Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 921,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.