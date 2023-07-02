LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,058 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

