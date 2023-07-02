Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.